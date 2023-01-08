Pirates' 1B Choi Ji-man 'hungry' for opportunity to play for S. Korea

"I didn't get to play at the Olympics or the WBC in the past, so I am really hungry for an opportunity like this. It's been 13 years since I last played with Korean players," Choi told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. "The Pirates will send a trainer and a physician to check on my health. I've been telling the Pirates that I really want to play at the WBC. They said they want to first see where I am physically."