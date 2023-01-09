(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 9)

However, after the military authorities acknowledged the possibility of a North Korean drone entering the no-fly zone, raised by an opposition party lawmaker, the ruling party questioned if the lawmaker had communicated secretly with North Korea but failed to provide grounds for it. There seems to be a gap in its logic. If a map is compared with flight trails of the North Korean drones that the military provided to the National Assembly, one can suspect reasonably that a drone may have passed the no-fly zone.