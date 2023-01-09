(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 7)

Yoon once again shot from the hip when he ordered the suspension of the joint declaration of Sept. 19, 2018, on easing tensions on the inter-Korean border. As there is no provision for suspending the agreement's effects, the president's order was interpreted as showing his intention to nullify it. It is suitable to protest the North's accord violations and call for its observance. However, denouncing its violations and announcing the cancellation of the agreement are pretty different. The remark is tantamount to eliminating one of the few remaining safety devices by Seoul. Nor was it proper for the chief executive to appear ready to kill a ministerial accord.