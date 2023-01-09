(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 9)

The farcical development did not end there. It has been found that the Joint Chiefs of Staff first detected the drones at 10:19 a.m., Dec. 26, six minutes after the real infiltration. Moreover, after being told about them by the First Army Corps on the frontline, the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not inform the Capital Defense Command of the infiltration for a while. As a result, the Capital Defense Command could not immediately respond to the drone penetration into the P-73 zone. And yet, our political circles are still fighting with one another. The government must thoroughly review our porous aerial defense system before it is too late.

(END)