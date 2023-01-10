(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 10)

Some experts forecast Samsung and other chipmakers to be able to make a rebound once they endure the harsh business circumstances in the first half of this year. But such an optimistic perspective appears too rosy given diverse factors. For starters, chip prices will likely decline for a while. TrendForce, a leading market intelligence provider, forecast DRAM and NAND flash memory chip prices to decline by 10 percent to 15 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2022.