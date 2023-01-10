(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 10)

Lee faces a plethora of allegations against him, including his involvement in the Daejang-dong development scandal, the suspicious Wirae New Town redevelopment and the forced payment by a business group of his own legal fees when he was tried for violating election law in 2018. Most of the cases were investigated by the Moon Jae-in administration before the Mar. 9, 2022 presidential election in which he ran and lost. Nevertheless, the DP unilaterally opened the National Assembly in January to prevent Lee's arrest (When the legislature is in session, lawmakers cannot be arrested). The party could repeat that over and over. It must not forget that its support rate fell after it vetoed the prosecution's request to arrest Rep. Noh Woong-rae for bribery charges.