S. Korea manager wants Pirates 1B Choi Ji-man on board for WBC after surgery

More crucially, the Pirates will have to give him the go-ahead sign. Before leaving for the United States on Sunday, Choi told reporters the Pirates' trainer and physician will check on his elbow in the coming days. He also said he had already informed the club of his desire to represent South Korea but the Pirates weren't going to grant Choi his wish before they could determine he wouldn't jeopardize the 2023 season by playing at the WBC at less than 100 percent.