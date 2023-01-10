Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #TXT #The Name Chapter: temptation #preorder

TXT's new album surpasses 1.56 mln copies in preorders

10:11 January 10, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together sold more than 1.56 million copies of its upcoming EP in preorders, the band's agency said Tuesday, with the album expected to become another hit from the band.

"The Name Chapter: temptation," the band's fifth EP, set to come out Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., depicts the youth who are swayed by the temptation of freedom and entertainment, Big Hit Music said.

The 1.56 million figure is bigger than the 1.47 million copies recorded by the five-piece act's fourth EP, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," in preoders. The EP has sold over 1.65 million copies since it came out in May, based on data from Circle Chart, which reports accumulated sales and streams.

A concept photo for K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together's fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: temptation," set to come out Jan. 27, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK