Training in Miami, S. Korean pitcher hopes to pitch WBC games there in March

Won and two KT Wiz pitchers who also made the national team, So Hyeong-jun and Ko Young-pyo, have been training with former Wiz pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne at the Cuban pitcher's home in the Florida city. Despite not being re-signed by the Wiz after three seasons in the KBO, Despaigne generously invited Ko and So to work out with him this winter. So then reached out to Won to join them.

