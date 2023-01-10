Go to Contents
Shinsegae denies dating rumor between G-Dragon, chairperson's granddaughter

22:02 January 10, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group on Tuesday denied a rumor that G-Dragon of K-pop band BIGBANG was romantically involved with the granddaughter of the group's chairperson.

Speculation surrounding G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, and the granddaughter of Chairperson Lee Myung-hee first emerged after a Chinese entertainment media outlet alleged that the two recently attended a concert together.

"It is absolutely not true," a Shinsegae official said of the dating rumor. "We are offering an official statement to correct the wrong information following a string of indiscriminate and speculative reports," the official said.

The official said the two recently went to a concert together but as part of a larger group and that the granddaughter shared a photo but "only as a fan of the singer." The official asked the media to refrain from further speculative reporting.

G-Dragon, who made his debut as the leader of quintet group BIGBANG in 2006, is in talks with YG Entertainment to decide whether to remain with the agency as a solo artist. The other members have terminated their contracts with the agency.

This file photo shows South Korean rapper G-Dragon at a publicity event in Seoul on May 1, 2017, for the apparel brand 8seconds. (Yonhap)

