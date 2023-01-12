Korean-language dailies

-- NIS restores intelligence unit responsible for collecting corporate information: sources (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to stage combined military exercise next month under the scenario of N.K.'s use of nuclear weapons (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon says S. Korea's own nuclear armament may be possible if N.K. nuke threats accelerate (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon highlights 'peace protected by power, not by good faith' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint planning, execution of U.S. nuclear assets against N. Korea's nuke threats (Segye Times)

-- Yoon stresses building firm deterrence system 'to strike 100 times or 1,000 times more' in case of N.K. attack is most important (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon stresses need for strong deterrence system to strike back '1,000 times more' if attacked by N.K. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon says Japan's move to bolster defense is 'hard to stop' when N.K. missiles are 'flying over their heads' (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon mentions possibility of S. Korea's own nuclear armament if N.K. provocations accelerate (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Naver buys Spanish virtual marketplace Wallapop for 75 million euros (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trade deficit with China hits US$1.87 bln in first 10 days of January: data (Korea Economic Daily)

