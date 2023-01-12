Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:05 January 12, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- NIS restores intelligence unit responsible for collecting corporate information: sources (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to stage combined military exercise next month under the scenario of N.K.'s use of nuclear weapons (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says S. Korea's own nuclear armament may be possible if N.K. nuke threats accelerate (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon highlights 'peace protected by power, not by good faith' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint planning, execution of U.S. nuclear assets against N. Korea's nuke threats (Segye Times)
-- Yoon stresses building firm deterrence system 'to strike 100 times or 1,000 times more' in case of N.K. attack is most important (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon stresses need for strong deterrence system to strike back '1,000 times more' if attacked by N.K. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon says Japan's move to bolster defense is 'hard to stop' when N.K. missiles are 'flying over their heads' (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon mentions possibility of S. Korea's own nuclear armament if N.K. provocations accelerate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver buys Spanish virtual marketplace Wallapop for 75 million euros (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trade deficit with China hits US$1.87 bln in first 10 days of January: data (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Visa required to even transit through China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. in talks on how to modernize U.N. Command: ministry (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to conduct joint drills to respond to N.K. nuclear attack (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK