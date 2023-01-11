(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 11)

A former North Korean senior colonel who spent 30 years working his way to the top ranks of the North's spy agencies before defecting to South Korea claimed in an interview with the BBC in 2021 that North Korean operatives were playing an active role in various civil society organizations as well as important institutions in South Korea. He said that a North Korean agent was dispatched and worked at the presidential office in South Korea for five to six years and returned to North Korea in the early 1990s.