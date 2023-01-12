(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 12)

As experts point out, the blame should be partly placed on financial authorities, which failed to recognize the consequence of their misguided measures in advance. At the peak of a savings account campaign in November last year, commercial banks launched products with annual interest rates over 5 percent, drawing in a record number of customers who found no alternative place to invest their money amid the slump-laden stock market. Alarmed by the development, financial authorities advised banks to refrain from raising interest rates on savings accounts in the name of stemming the hike in savings rates from pushing up lending rates.