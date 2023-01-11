(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 11)

"The Korean side has kept asking to have a summit, so we had to meet," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Japanese media after a brief summit with Yoon in New York last November. "We will watch how they do it from now on." It was a thinly veiled demand to resolve the forced labor issue. Most Koreans will find it difficult to understand why their leaders must endure such humiliation. All this traces back to the lousy agreement of 2015.