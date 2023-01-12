(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 12)

The outlook under the incumbent administration cannot be bright, either. In September, President Yoon pointed out that previous governments have spent 280 trillion won ($225 billion) on the problem over the past 16 years, but the total fertility rate plunged to hit a worrying low of 0.75, half of the OECD's average. He made a good point. However, Yoon has since done or said nothing about what to do ― except that his government would tackle it "based on data and science." In contrast, last week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his cabinet to do everything to recover the country's birthrate, which is higher than Korea's.