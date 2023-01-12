(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 12)

Beijing likely took the step to retaliate against Seoul's decision to partially restrict short-term visas for entrants from China from January 2 and require a Covid-19 test for Chinese travelers before and after their arrival. China suddenly suspended short-term visa issuance for entrants from Japan, too. Earlier, sixteen countries, including the United States, Italy and Spain, placed restrictions on entrants from China. But we wonder why Beijing stopped issuing short-term visas for only Korea and Japan. That clearly constitutes a discriminatory action. If China really took the step to check a strengthening of tripartite relations among Korea, the United States and Japan, that deserves criticism.