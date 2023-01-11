Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #Coachella festival

BLACKPINK to headline Coachella music festival in U.S.

09:04 January 11, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will headline the Coachella music festival, a major U.S. music and art festival scheduled for April, its organizer said.

In an official announcement released Tuesday (U.S. time), Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival unveiled its star-studded lineup for the annual event to be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, featuring BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean as headliners.

BLACKPINK previously performed at Coachella in 2019 and will return as a headliner for this year's event to become the first K-pop artist to headline the festival, an international magnet for young music fans.

The festival is scheduled to run for two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The 2023 lineup for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is seen in this image captured from its homepage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK