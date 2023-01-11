More than half of S. Koreans don't consider nationality important for next nat'l football coach

Hankook Research polled 1,000 South Koreans over the age of 18 from Dec. 23 to 26 on South Korean football. Among the respondents, 56 percent said the passport of the new bench boss is not important compared with 19 percent who said they preferred foreigners and 10 percent who wanted to see a South Korean head coach. The remaining 15 percent said they didn't know one way or another.

