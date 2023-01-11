Prosecutors detect more financial transactions between key figure in development scandal and reporter: sources

The sources said prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office detected Kim Man-bae, who is standing trial in connection with the apartment development project in the city of Seongnam, transferred 100 million won (US$80,128) to a bank account in the name of the senior reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo daily in June 2020. The money is an addition to the 90 million won Kim was earlier known to have sent.