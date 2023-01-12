(Yonhap Interview) Big leaguer Tommy Edman 'excited' to represent Korean heritage at WBC

"He just seemed to be happy every time he was at the field and excited to get the chance to pitch," Edman said of the 34-year-old left-hander nicknamed "KK." "I think it will be fun to see him playing with all his Korean teammates, where it seems like he'll be one of the leaders on the Korean team. I tried speaking a little bit of Korean with KK when he was with the team, so hopefully, we can resume that. And he can teach me a few Korean words and help me get acclimated to the rest of the team."

