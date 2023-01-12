Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for slowdown in U.S. inflation

09:26 January 12, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street gains on anticipation of slower inflation in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 6.24 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,365.77 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.76 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8 percent, amid expectations that slower growth in the December consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge for inflation, could prod the U.S. central bank to go easy on its aggressive policy tightening.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.33 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.92 percent.

Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.74 percent, internet portal operator Naver gained 0.77 percent, and the country's largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor, increased 0.61 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,241.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.1 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK