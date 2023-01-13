(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 13)

The two bodies are not only redundant, but also can trigger friction over authority. Some observers worry that the civil service inspection team under the presidential secretary for civil affairs during the Moon Jae-in administration could revive in the Yoon administration. The office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs was disbanded by President Yoon himself for its abuse of power against political enemies to find all possible dirt on them. To quell such concerns, the presidential office must fix the confusion. For instance, the inspection team in the presidential office could oversee high-level officials — such as the first and second-grade ones — which the prime minister's office can hardly oversee.