(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 13

According to a survey by Pew Research, a U.S. pollster, the proportion of Koreans who dislike China has surpassed 80 percent. Even among those China-averse countries, Korea stands out because people in their 20s and 30s, the so-called MZ generation, dislike China more than their older counterparts. These young Koreans even hate China more than Japan, indicating a significant change in the relationship between the three Northeast Asian countries a few decades later. Some replied they "hate" China because the giant neighbor treats Korea in heavy-handed ways, while they believe the world's most-populous country creates pollution and diseases that spread to Korea.