Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in January

Consumer price inflation has remained high at 5.0 percent in December driven by accelerating price increases in processed food products, with the continuing effects of electricity and gas fee hikes, although increases in the price of petroleum products have moderated. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) has fallen slightly to within the lower-4 percent range, and short-term inflation expectations of the general public have slowed to the upper-3 percent range, but they have continued to stay high. Looking ahead, it is forecast that consumer price inflation will remain around 5 percent in January and February, but will gradually decrease due to the base effect and weakening pressures from the demand side. Consumer price inflation for this year is expected to be generally consistent with the November forecast of 3.6 percent. Uncertainty surrounding inflation forecasts is judged to be high, regarding the degree of economic slowdown at home and abroad, the size of the increases in electricity and gas fees and public utility fees, and movements of global oil prices and exchange rates.