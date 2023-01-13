Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:00 January 13, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
Ministry requests defectors' restraint for anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign using drones

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry has asked a North Korean defectors' group to refrain from carrying out a campaign to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets using drones, according to a ministry official Tuesday.

The request came after Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK), said Monday that the group plans to fly unmanned aerial vehicles soon carrying leaflets critical of the North across the inter-Korean border.

------------
Defector group says it will use drones for leaflet campaign against N. Korea

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it plans to fly unmanned aerial vehicles soon carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that his group will use drones to send the anti-Pyongyang leaflets "at the earliest date possible," citing difficulty in flying them in the usual giant plastic balloons during the winter.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK