PM orders thorough probe of death of soldier during winter training
16:46 January 13, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday ordered the defense ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a soldier during a winter training course.
The instruction came a day after the Army private was found dead at a tent while training in cold weather in the northeastern city of Taebaek, Gangwon Province.
"Because it is a case that took place while fulfilling a duty of national defense, (the defense ministry) must thoroughly investigate the cause and disclose it transparently," Han said in a statement.
Circumstances of the soldier's death have not been established.
