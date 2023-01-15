Yoon celebrates 60th anniversary of S. Korea-Canada relations
By Lee Haye-ah
ABU DHABI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Canada.
In a tweet sent from Abu Dhabi, where he is on a state visit, Yoon wrote, "Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau and the Canadian people on the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Canada relations!"
"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. #StrongerTogether," he added.
Yoon and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau held a summit in Canada in September and agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
hague@yna.co.kr
