Two S. Koreans on passenger list of jet that crashed in Nepal: embassy

16:55 January 15, 2023

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans seem to have been aboard a passenger aircraft that crashed in a resort town in Nepal, Seoul's embassy in the Himalayan country said Sunday.

"Two South Koreans are on the list of passengers. We are trying to confirm whether they were actually on board and their identities," an embassy official said.

At least 40 of the total of 72 passengers and crew members were killed in the crash of the plane near Pokhara International Airport, according to news reports.
