Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

(LEAD) Two S. Koreans on passenger list of jet that crashed in Nepal: embassy

17:05 January 15, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with foreign ministry's measure; CHANGES dateline)

NEW DELHI/SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans seem to have been aboard a passenger aircraft that crashed in a resort town in Nepal, Seoul's embassy in the Himalayan country said Sunday.

"Two South Koreans are on the list of passengers. We are trying to confirm whether they were actually on board and their identities," an embassy official said.

In Seoul, the foreign ministry said local embassy officials have been dispatched to the site to handle relevant affairs

All 72 passengers and crew members were killed in the crash of the plane near Pokhara International Airport, according to a news report.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK