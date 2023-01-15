Go to Contents
Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE

22:42 January 15, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

ABU DHABI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited with South Korean troops of a military contingent in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his office said.

The Akh unit has been carrying out various missions in the UAE since its establishment in 2011, including training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.

The unit has become a symbol of military cooperation between South Korea and the UAE, a presidential official said. It is expected to play a large role in increasing military cooperation and exchanges between the countries.

Yoon is currently on a four-day state visit to the UAE.

President Yoon Suk Yeol meets with South Korean troops of the Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

