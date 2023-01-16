Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon's key aide at center of conflict (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 96 pct of PPP lawmakers say investigation into opposition leader Lee 'justified' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't pushes to reach agreement with Japan on compensating forced labor victims by spring (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul, Gyeonggi area to exclude 1st, 2nd grade elementary students from school violence punishment rules (Seoul Shinmun)

-- UAE pledges US$30 bln in investments (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan to lift import curbs in line with S. Korea's announcement of compensation for forced labor victims: sources (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Experts say monthly payment of the national pension should be raised 1-3 percentage points (Hankyoreh)

-- What we lost from the pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest 40 tln won in Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

