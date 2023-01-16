Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's key aide at center of conflict (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 96 pct of PPP lawmakers say investigation into opposition leader Lee 'justified' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't pushes to reach agreement with Japan on compensating forced labor victims by spring (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul, Gyeonggi area to exclude 1st, 2nd grade elementary students from school violence punishment rules (Seoul Shinmun)
-- UAE pledges US$30 bln in investments (Segye Times)
-- UAE pledges US$30 bln in investments (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan to lift import curbs in line with S. Korea's announcement of compensation for forced labor victims: sources (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Experts say monthly payment of the national pension should be raised 1-3 percentage points (Hankyoreh)
-- What we lost from the pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- UAE pledges to invest US$30 bln in Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- UAE's sovereign wealth fund to invest 40 tln won in Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- UAE pledges $30 bln in investments (JoongAng Daily)
-- Leaders agree to broaden ties with $30 bln investment (Korea Herald)
-- UAE pledges to invest $30 bil. in Korea at summit (Korea Times)
