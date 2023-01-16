(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 16)

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to a target range between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent in mid-December, the highest level in 15 years. In the upcoming rate-setting meeting, the Fed is expected to raise the rate by 50 basis points again to a range between 4.75 percent to 5 percent. This will widen the gap between the US and Korea's benchmark rates to as high as 1.5 percentage points, which in turn poses higher risks involving the weakening of the Korean currency and the outflow of foreign funds seeking higher interest income.