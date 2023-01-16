(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 16)

Any government, or any country for that matter, cannot be considered as being advanced if it makes light of people's lives or appears to do that. Most Koreans felt ashamed when the foreign media described the disaster as "preventable" (had this nation given more value to human lives). The international press criticized the "blame-shifting" officials. Some pointed out that most of the police officers at the time were not near the crowd but rather surrounding the neighboring presidential office to "prevent anti-Yoon protests."