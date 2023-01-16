(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 16)

The rapid rise of single-person households promises dramatic changes in consumption and leisure. Popular gifts for holidays like Chuseok or Lunar New Year these days are products and services for the lonely tribe — such as restaurant and movie tickets for one person and even shopping on one's own. Such a dramatic shift helps deepen our low birth rate even further. Last year, Korea's total fertility rate, which refers to the total number of children that would be born to each woman, was 0.75, the lowest in the world. That figure is expected to dive to 0.6 pretty soon if the government does not take any feasible measures to turn it around.