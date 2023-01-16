S. Korean teen pitching prospect signs with Pirates

Listed at 194 centimeters and 103 kilograms, Shim throws a fastball well over 150 kph (93.2 mph) and MLB.com claimed he has touched the magical 100 mph with the pitch. Shim has drawn comparisons to one-time Pirates right-hander Park Chan-ho, the first South Korean to play in the big leagues and the all-time leader among Asian-born pitchers with 124 career wins.