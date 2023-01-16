S. Korea's exports of K-pop albums hit record high of US$233 mln in 2022

The most-sold album of the year was "Proof," the anthology album by BTS that sold 3.48 million copies, according to the annual albums chart by Circle Chart, which is the country's benchmark K-pop chart. Trailing closely behind was "Maxident," the seventh EP by Stray Kids, which sold 3.18 million copies. Seventeen and BLACKPINK sold 2.87 million copies and 2.52 million copies, respectively, of their albums "Face the Sun" and "Born Pink."