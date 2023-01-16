2019 -- Kim Yong-chol, then a vice chair of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, heads to Washington from Beijing for discussions on a second U.S.-North Korea summit that was later held in Vietnam in February. The second meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without any progress. It came about 8 months after the leaders held the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June 2018.

