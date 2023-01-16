S. Korea, UAE to sign MOU on cultural cooperation

The UAE is a leading cultural industry power in the Middle East, which is pushing for oil phase-out and industrial diversification policies. According to data released in May by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the city's cultural industry ranked second in the world and first in the Middle East by attracting more than US$1.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021. It became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to host a World EXPO the same year.