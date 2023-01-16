Go to Contents
5-term lawmaker Cho declares bid for ruling party leadership

13:59 January 16, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A five-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday declared his bid to become the party's next leader.

Rep. Cho Kyung-tae told a news conference he will work for the success of the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the PPP's victory in next year's parliamentary elections, noting he is the only candidate that can "reform" and "unite" the party at the same time.

Cho is the fourth sitting lawmaker to enter the PPP leadership race, following Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo and Yoon Sang-hyun.

The PPP plans to hold a national convention on March 8 to pick its new chair.

Rep. Cho Kyung-tae of the ruling People Power Party declares his bid for the party chairmanship at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Jan. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

