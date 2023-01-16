Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Apple Korea

Apple Korea's 2022 sales edge up 3.3 pct to 7.3 tln won

15:42 January 16, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Apple Korea's sales rose slightly to 7.3 trillion won (US$5.9 billion) last year, data showed Monday.

The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. logged 7.3 trillion won in sales from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, up from 7.1 trillion won the previous one-year period, according to its audit report filing.

Net income for the cited period stood at 112.9 billion won, down slightly from a net profit of 124.3 billion won the previous year.

The company's operating profit dropped 23 percent on-year to 86.1 billion won from 111.5 billion won over the cited period, with an operating profit margin of 1.2 percent.

A total 124.3 billion won in dividends was given to its U.S. headquarters and other overseas units, according to the filings.

Apple Korea paid 50.3 billion won in corporate taxes for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 last year.

This undated file photo shows an Apple Store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK