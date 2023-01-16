S. Korean manager implores players to leave it all on field at WBC

This is the first WBC since 2017. South Korea finished third at the inaugural event in 2006 and lost to Japan in extra innings in the championship final three years later. The country has fallen on hard times since, however, crashing out of the opening rounds in both 2013 and 2017. Throw in a disappointing fourth-place finish at the six-nation tournament at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and South Korean baseball is a long way from its glory days.