S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal

23:25 January 16, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman has been found dead on Mount Annapurna in Nepal, according to a local South Korean community association Monday.

Kim Jae-soon in her 50s was found at 1 p.m. Sunday (local time) by a local guide at a height of 5,200 meters in the Thorong La Pass in the north of the Annapurna Himal in central Nepal, according to Kim Young-in, the Korean chief of Kathmandu for the World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Association (OKTA).

She was trekking alone and may have died of heart attack caused by altitude sickness, he said citing mountaineering guides.

According to her airline tickets, she arrived in Nepal on Dec. 1 and was scheduled to return to Korea on Jan. 25.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

