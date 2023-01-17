(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 17)

On Monday, senior diplomats from the two countries discussed possible solutions to the tricky issue at a meeting in Tokyo. In that meeting, Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained to her Japanese counterpart about a convincing solution presented in a public debate in Seoul last Thursday. The solution is primarily based on compensation by a foundation for wartime laborers first on behalf of Japanese companies, which will be reimbursed by Korean companies which had benefited from the package deal in 1965 between Seoul and Tokyo. Based on the novel compensation by "a third-party," the Korean government reportedly urged Tokyo to take a corresponding step in a sincere manner.