Seoul shares down in late Tues. morning trade

11:34 January 17, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.36 percent lower late Tuesday morning, led by falls in bio and internet service companies.

After opening marginally higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 8.67 points to 2,391.19 as of 11:20 a.m.

Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, dipped more than 1 percent. Internet portal operator Naver sank 2 percent and platform giant Kakao also declined more than 3 percent.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics stayed flat.

Shipyards, in contrast, trended in positive terrain. Industry leader Hyundai Heavy Industries advanced nearly 2 percent and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard was up 0.6 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,239.40 won against the greenback, down 4.1 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

