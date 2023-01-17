Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #chief justice #acquittal

Chief justice acquitted of charges linked to son's use of official residence

15:21 January 17, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su has been acquitted by the prosecution of corruption charges in connection with his son's family once living in his official residence, judicial officials said Tuesday.

Kim was under investigation on suspicion of violating an anti-corruption law for public officials by allowing his son's family to stay in the chief justice's official residence in central Seoul for free from January 2018 to April 2019.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office dropped the case against Kim last month, citing the absence of any Supreme Court regulation restricting the use of the chief justice's official residence by his or her family, the officials said.

The prosecution has also dismissed a separate corruption charge against Kim in connection with his daughter-in-law, an in-house lawyer of Hanjin Group, dining with her company colleagues at the chief justice's official residence in early 2018, when the top court was deliberating on a case involving a Hanjin Group company.

A file photo of Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK