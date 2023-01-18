N. Korean leader sends New Year's cards to Chinese, Russian leaders
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent New Year's cards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin earlier this year, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.
The North's leader sent New Year's greetings cards to party chiefs and state heads of various countries, including Xi, Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
It did not elaborate on the details of Kim's message in the cards.
China is the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor. The North has also touted its close ties with Moscow despite international condemnation over Russia's war with Ukraine.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)