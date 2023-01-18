(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 18)

Despite the potential benefits, the government should listen to opposing views from teachers, education experts and teacher candidates. An association of education college students held a press conference on Jan. 8 and claimed that the new graduate system will lead to restructuring of education colleges and cut in the number of teachers. The association also argued that the government is pushing for the plan unilaterally without sufficient discussions with stakeholders. Experts also point out that the new graduate system could aggravate the oversupply of licensed teachers, with many having to wait to be appointed to schools.