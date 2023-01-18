(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 18)

The reason for the pension system ― and why it must be reformed ― should be the guarantee of security in old age. Out of concerns about the fund's depletion, Korea slashed payment in 2007 and reduced it gradually each year. If things continue, the number of pensioners will increase, but the pension money will be negligible. Even now, Korea's elderly poverty rate is highest in the OCED. Nothing shows this better than numerous older adults collecting paper boxes and carrying them by handcart ― after working throughout their life.