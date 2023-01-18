(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 18)

To achieve the goal, what matters is trust building. The UAE president said, "We decided to invest in Korea because of our trust in the country that keeps its promise under any circumstances." His comment came from the mutual trust built since 2009 after the UAE commissioned the construction of four nuclear power plants in Barakah that year. Since the reactors No.1 and No. 2 were activated in 2021 and 2022, respectively, they have produced 15 percent of all electricity needs of the country and 60 percent of the demand in the capital. Korean companies involved in the construction of the nuclear plants have never violated their contracts.