(Yonhap Interview) Kindness above all else: how American pitcher Wes Benjamin found 'second home' in S. Korea

"I was fortunate enough to witness how Yang Hyeon-jong handled the difficult transition of playing in MLB, and how poised he was as well as how nice of a person he was while doing it," Benjamin said of the pitcher now back with the Kia Tigers in the KBO. "That was my blueprint for success in the KBO and I will continue to try my best to perform similarly. I understand how difficult it can be for foreign players and people all over the world now, and I will always choose kindness as a way to help out."